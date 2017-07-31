29 July 2017

The East African (Nairobi)

Rwanda: Kagame's Rival Candidates Confident of a Win

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ivan R. Mugisha

Rwanda's opposition presidential candidates have weathered many challenges in their bid to vie for the top seat in the country. Now, in the homestretch, they are exuding confidence that they will give incumbent President Paul Kagame a run for his money.

Some analysts say the president is expected to win the August 4 election by a landslide. But, his two opponents, Democratic Green Party's Frank Habineza and Philippe Mpayimana, an independent say the people will decide.

Mr Habineza, the head of the only opposition party in the country, says he will win the poll by 60 per cent while Mr Mpayimana has declared that the people appreciate his manifesto, which will get him the votes needed to win the election.

Lack of data

Scientific polls have not been conducted to provide data on the possible outcomes of the election, but the two opposition candidates have been met by a handful of people at rallies while the Rwanda Patriotic Front campaigns have attracted huge crowds.

If the size of the crowd at rallies was used to gauge a winner, then President Kagame would carry the day.

"Crowd size means nothing. Not everyone who attends a Kagame rally will vote for him. Many of them attend because they do not want to appear defiant to their local leaders," said Mr Habineza.

His views are shared by Mr Mpayimana, who says that he has a better manifesto. However some of his proposals are controversial. For example, he has promised to commission research on "witchcraft" that can be used to protect farms. He was met with ridicule, despite hoping to win over farmers in the rural areas.

Rwanda

Govt to Relocate Parastatal Headquarters to Secondary Cities

The Government will soon assess the potential of all secondary cities as it seeks to distribute headquarters or key… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The East African. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.