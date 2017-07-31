Kenya: Jubilee Outpaces War Horse to Claim Nairobi Town Plate Crown

Jubilee Claim and War Horse shared commentary limelight in the Nairobi Town Plate, but, after an automated flash of wisdom, Charles Njenga managed to charm Jubilee Claim for deeper digging, when it mattered.

Trainers, Patsy Sercombe and Onesmus Mutua, expanded their library of winners by four a piece, until Joe Muya/Steve Njuguna intervened.

Faster than a proton in an accelerating particle, Hawker Fury (Heni Greyling), shook his neighbour, Notorious, to crackle the Jockey Club Stakes.

Imagine how disappointed punters were, when they heard Western Ballad was withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate.

Now we will never know if she could have fixated Hawker Fury.

NGONG RESULTS

12.10 pm - First Race - Liki Handicap (1,200m)

1. Niagara Mist (Richard Kibet)

2. Romeo Foxtrot (Heni Greyling)

3. Eagle Bay (James Warari)

Distance: 1.75/8/8. Time: 1:14:00 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 4

Owned by David Ansell, Yogi Patel, and, Carol Bremner. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

12.45 pm - Second Race - The Montgomery Bowl (1,400m)

1. King of Oxted (Michael Micino) Ashtontown-Gabriella

2. Caen (Heni Greyling)

3. Eternal (Daniel Tanui)

Barbados withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 2.75/4.75/8. Time: 1:28:5/10 secs. Favourite: Nothing specific. Runners: 3

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutuau

1.15 pm - Third Race - Nazita Handicap (1,200m)

1. Scaramouche (Richard Kibet)

2. Glascote Rose (Henry Muya)

3. Field Cat (Jacob Lokorian)

Distance: short-head/8/3.75/8. Time: 1:15:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-7. Runners: 5

Owned by Mrs. E. Thoeness. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

1.45 pm - Fourth Race - The Nairobi Town Plate (2,060m)

1. Jubilee Claim (Charles Njenga) Mullins Bay-Enriched

2. War Horse (Cindy Voorspuy)

3. Mama Mia (Joseph Mutevu)

4. Mean Mistress (Juan Suelves)

Distance: 1.5/half/1.4/2. Time: 2.15:2/10 secs. Favourite: War Horse. Runners: 6

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

2.20 pm - Fifth Race - Nyamindi Maiden (1,200m)

1. Free Wheeler (Richard Kibet)

2. Ione (Charles Mwangi)

3. Pepper Wood (James Muhindi)

Fonetra withdrawn at the start. River Run under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: 4.75/6.5/1.75. Time: 1:14:8/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 5-4. Runners: 4

Owned by Mrs. Michael Spencer. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

2.55 pm - Sixth Race - Nitmi Handicap (1,600m)

1. April's Song (Daniel Tanui)

2. Iron Eagle (Joseph Mutevu)

3. Cool Cavalry (Josphat Kultiang)

Distance: 2/1.5/1.75/7.5. Time: 1:44:7/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 6-4. Runners: 6

Owned and trained by Joe Muya

3.30 pm - Seventh Race - The Sir Ali Bin Salim Stakes (1,600m)

1. Navy Seal (Richard Kibet) Mambo in Seattle-Pearl River

2. Busselton (Charles Mwangi)

3. Omaha Beach (Julie McCann)

4. Grand Opera (Michael Micino)

Fort Frontenac withdrawn under Veterinary Certificate

Distance: short-head/8/3.4/6. Time: 1:39:6/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 6

Owned by The Galloping Geriatrics. Trainer Patsy Sercombe

4.05 pm - Eighth Race - Sirimon Handicap (1,600m)

1. South Lodge (Jacob Lokorian)

2. Grand Opera (Michael Micino)

3. Shaman (Patrick Mungai)

Distance: 2.5/2.4/4.75/4.4. Time: 1:41:8/10 secs. Favourite: Eighth Wonder. Runners: 8

Owned by Mary BInks and B. Helander. Trainer Steve Njuguna

4.45 pm - Ninth Race - The Jockey Club Stakes George Drew Challenge Series (2,400m)

1. Hawker Fury (Heni Greyling) Royal Air Force-Early Spring

2. Notorious (Michael Micino)

3. School of Rock (Julie McCann)

4. Their First Song (Mark Mburu)

Distance: 1.75/8/9/8. Time : 2:35:4/10 secs. Favourite: Winner 4-6. Runners: 5

Owned by Justin Mburu. Trainer Onesmus Mutua

Next meeting September 3 - for the Merchants Purse and Chili Cup. Happy holidays