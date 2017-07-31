28 July 2017

Confederation of African Football (Giza)

Africa: CAF President Sends Condolences On the Death of Dolmy

Tagged:

Related Topics

On behalf of the CAF Executive Committee and the African football family, CAF President Ahmad has today sent a message of condolence to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the family of Abdelmajid Dolmy.

A Moroccan international beginning 1973, he was a member of the squad that made history at the FIFA World Cup in 1986, becoming the first African side to go past the group stage. He also participated at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles with the Atlas Lions.

Dolmy died on Thursday, 27 July 2017, at the age of 64 in Casablanca, a city he spent his entire playing career donning the colours of Raja Club Athletic for nearly two decades, as indicated by the CAF President.

He was a legend who helped to give African football its letters of nobility.

Africa

Nine Things That Make a Man More Likely to Rape or Beat a Woman

Men who abuse women have often been victims of maltreatment themselves resulting to the intergenerational cycling of… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Confederation of African Football. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.