Africa: CAF President Sends Condolences On the Death of Dolmy

On behalf of the CAF Executive Committee and the African football family, CAF President Ahmad has today sent a message of condolence to the Royal Moroccan Football Federation and the family of Abdelmajid Dolmy.

A Moroccan international beginning 1973, he was a member of the squad that made history at the FIFA World Cup in 1986, becoming the first African side to go past the group stage. He also participated at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles with the Atlas Lions.

Dolmy died on Thursday, 27 July 2017, at the age of 64 in Casablanca, a city he spent his entire playing career donning the colours of Raja Club Athletic for nearly two decades, as indicated by the CAF President.

He was a legend who helped to give African football its letters of nobility.