Kenya: IEBC to Deliver Final Ruling on Marsabit Chaos

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Monday render its final ruling on the chaos that rocked Marsabit County last week ahead of a visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following the incident, the Commission's Code of Ethics Committee suspended political campaigns for the Marsabit gubernatorial seat.

Both the incumbent Governor Ukur Yattani and his rival Mohamud Mohamed Ali of Jubilee appeared before the committee and appealed to their supporters to uphold peace.

During the session, the Committee also directed that investigations be conducted over the incident and findings presented before it.

Two people were shot and injured after President Uhuru Kenyatta's rally.

They were among three people who sustained injuries after the governor candidates' supporters clashed.

The lot, among them an AP officer, were caught up in the fracas at Moi Girls after President Kenyatta addressed a rally in Saku.