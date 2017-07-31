31 July 2017

Capital FM (Nairobi)

Kenya: IEBC to Deliver Final Ruling on Marsabit Chaos

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Simon Ndonga

Nairobi — The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) will on Monday render its final ruling on the chaos that rocked Marsabit County last week ahead of a visit by President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Following the incident, the Commission's Code of Ethics Committee suspended political campaigns for the Marsabit gubernatorial seat.

Both the incumbent Governor Ukur Yattani and his rival Mohamud Mohamed Ali of Jubilee appeared before the committee and appealed to their supporters to uphold peace.

During the session, the Committee also directed that investigations be conducted over the incident and findings presented before it.

Two people were shot and injured after President Uhuru Kenyatta's rally.

They were among three people who sustained injuries after the governor candidates' supporters clashed.

The lot, among them an AP officer, were caught up in the fracas at Moi Girls after President Kenyatta addressed a rally in Saku.

Kenya

Polls Commission's ICT Director Found Dead

IEBC Director of ICT Chris Musando, who went missing on Friday, is dead. Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.