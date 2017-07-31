Shortly after Omusati governor Erginus Endjala's second apology on Friday, over tribalist statements, State House issued its own statement that made it clear that Endjala had been pressured into apologising again by the Presidency.

The State House statement on Friday reads: "The Governor of the Omusati region has been ordered by President Hage G. Geingob to prepare an apology that is unreserved, unequivocal and unconditional for widely reported tribal remarks Endjala recently made.

This order is contained in a strongly worded letter dated 27 July 2017 to the Governor in which the President specifically states that the apology the Governor issued earlier falls far short of a comprehensive statement of regret.

The letter quotes Endjala as having simply said "I apologize if it offended or inconvenienced anybody"."

The Head of State partly states in his letter "as my representative in the region I expect you to uphold the highest standards of leadership and constitutional principles, especially with regards to fostering peace and harmonious relations in the region.

Your unfortunate tribal utterances therefore are counterproductive and diminishing our concerted effort to build an inclusive Namibian House - where all tribes and races live in unity and harmony".