Namibia: Eaton Extends Partnership With Rob Mcglees Engineering in Namibia

Windhoek — Eaton, global technology leader in diversified power management solutions, announced an extension to their partnership agreement with Rob Mcglees Engineering, making them an authorized service partner across Namibia.

This agreement follows Eaton's longstanding partnership with Rob Mcglees as an authorised distributor of all Eaton UPS related products in Namibia and builds on Eaton's regional growth strategy and dedication to invest in its partner ecosystem.

As of July, Rob Mcglees will not only be a distributor of the Eaton UPS product range but will also be equipped to manage product commissioning, maintain ad hoc interventions and provide service under the product warranty agreement.

As an additional benefit to Eaton customers in the region, Rob Mcglees is also authorized to negotiate, sign and manage the maintenance contracts on behalf of Eaton.

"Rob Mcglees were identified as a trusted partner to enter into this venture with Eaton as a result of their demonstrated efficiency and proficiency in previous projects, making them the leading choice for support in the region," said Abel Martins, Eaton's Africa service manager.

Under this agreement, Eaton customers are afforded faster turnaround times on warranty, ad-hoc repairs and maintenance requests, as well as OEM authorized service and local management of maintenance agreements, ensuring there are no delays in bringing the high quality standard that customers have come to expect from Eaton.

Further to the agreement, Eaton have trained local representation and will continue to invest in Rob Mcglees as a valued strategic partner by supporting them technically with product information and ongoing staff training, and provide spares supply to ensure a fast turnaround time for customers.

"As a leading provider and an authorized service partner and distributor of all Eaton UPS products we look forward to the prospect of working with Eaton to pilot ways of the group's iconic products within a strong network," said Frank Coetzee, director at Rob Mcglees.

Rob Mcglees will distribute and service the complete range of Eaton UPS solutions.

A global power management company with 2016 sales of $19.7 billion, Eaton has been in Africa since 1927 with offices in South Africa, Kenya, Ethiopia, Ivory Coast, Morocco, Algeria and Nigeria.

With 200k ft² of manufacturing space located in South Africa and Morocco, Eaton offers a broad portfolio supplemented by "made for Africa" products and services. Eaton has 900 employees and numerous distributors across the region, allowing it the opportunity to help its customers grow and provide sustainable economic benefits to the communities in which it operates.