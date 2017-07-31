Namibia: Team Namibia Members Benefit From Trademarked Logo

Windhoek — With the registration of Team Namibia's logo as a trademark, Team Namibia members that are actively registered with the member-based marketing organisation, have the exclusive right to use the Team Namibia logo when advertising or promoting their products or services.

Often Namibian products and services are crowded out by cheaper imported alternatives, where suppliers can compete mostly on price, due to having achieved economies of scale as a result of having access to larger regional or international markets. Therefore, a strong logo, supported by a trademark, is of enormous advantage to Team Namibia members to tackle this competition.

With the security of a trademarked logo, members of Team Namibia can ensure to distinguish their products and services from its competitors. The trademarked logo communicates with and captures the attention of buyers and conveys the message that the Namibian product or service meets quality, health and safety standards and that the supplier of the service or product is local and can be trusted to contribute to the local economy.

The Team Namibia logo was registered in line with Namibia's Trade Marks Act of 1973. From a legal perspective, the registration of the logo as a trademark allows for Team Namibia to take legal action against any organisation that uses the logo and, is not a registered member of Team Namibia.

Namibians are perhaps yet to recognise the value of a trademark. As with Team Namibia, a trademark does not need to be a word. Designs - in Team Namibia's case, the multi-coloured map - can be recognised, regardless of language or alphabet. The trademark will make it easier for customers to find Namibian products and services and know that upon acquisition that they contribute to the local economy.

The trademarked Team Namibia logo can evolve into an exceptionally valuable asset for Namibian businesses. The more enterprises will join the Team Namibia marketing organisation, the more widespread the use of the logo will become. Extensive, yet restricted usage of the logo, simply means greater exposure for Namibian products and services.

Chairman of the board of Team Namibia Pieter Greeff says: "In fact, every business that is contributing to the Namibian economy, should join Team Namibia. In all sectors of our economy, there appear to be imports of not only products but also services. Therefore, Team Namibia wants to expand its reach and engage all industries.

"If all Namibian businesses were to pool some of their marketing resources and become members of Team Namibia, domestic markets can be reached collaboratively, which will then eventually lead to enough capacity to penetrate and supply markets, regionally and internationally."

Team Namibia is mandated to promote the consumption of locally produced goods and services. The organisation advocates that - in particular during the currently tough economic times - it is important that every buyer of products and services supports local businesses.

"Buying local" will be in the interest of maintaining and developing local capacities in all sectors of the economy and will support Namibia's efforts of achieving sustainable economic growth, the leaders of Team Namibia say.