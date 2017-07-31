Namibia: Improvements At NWR Resorts Nearing Completion

Windhoek — Namibia Wildlife Resorts (NWR) earlier this year undertook to improve its /Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa, Terrace Bay resort and Okaukuejo restaurant. The upgrades were aimed at bringing the facilities up to date and to a standard that its guests have come to expect from the tourism establishment.

/Ai-/Ais Hotsprings and Spa, which was partially closed, underwent a major facelift. Some of the work that was done is the upgrade of the entire sanitary fittings in the rooms, the replacement of the spa pool tiles and the refurbishment of the restaurant and storeroom. The entire resort was also painted to refresh its look.

"Telios Namibia Consulting Engineers who are managing the project has assured NWR that the resort will be fully functional from 4 August 2017. Based upon a further assessment that was not part of the initial renovations, Telios Namibia Consulting Engineers have committed to renovating the VIP rooms to bring them to the standard of the rest of the resort. These renovations are envisioned to be completed within the first week of September 2017," said Zelna Hengari, NWR's managing director.

Hengari added: "With regard to the Okaukuejo restaurant, 80 percent of the work has been completed with some minor work remaining to be done. It is worthy to note that all the pool areas have been tilled. When it comes to Terrace Bay, 90 percent of the work has been done with minor touch-ups remaining."

Hengari added that she was delighted with the work that has been completed thus far, but was saddened at the impact that some of the renovations have had on their guest experience.

"Our guests are our number one priority and we want to assure them that we do appreciate their business and will always strive to enhance their experience at our facilities," said Hengari.