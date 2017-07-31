Malawi: TNM's Golf Tourney Goes to Kasasa - Captain Salutes Mobile Service Provider

Kasasa Golf Club Captain Victor Mangochi has hailed Malawi's premier mobile network service and ICT operator TNM for its commitment towards improving golf in Malawi.

TNM, major sponsor of the Malawi Open and which sponsors tournaments at all key golf clubs in Blantyre, Lilongwe, Gymkhana, Mulanje and Nchalo will be taking to the greens at Kasasa Golf Club in Dwangwa on Saturday under its Digital Transformation campaign.

Mangochi said the Saturday's tournament which is expected to draw over 70 golfers is a demonstration of TNM's commitment to the development of golf in Malawi.

"It is a great feeling to host TNM for a third successive year. We are looking at a course of about 72 golfers. TNM is really coming to spoil the Dwangwa golf community as well as all the TNM subscribers," said Mangochi.

Mangochi said Kasasa Golf Club was excited to host TNM and appreciates products and services under Digital Transformation which includes video conferencing.

TNM's Chief Officer, Enterprise Services Vishwajeet Deshmukh said the tournament is one way of fulfilling the company's commitment towards taking golf sport to greater heights.

Deshmukh noted that the tournament is the continuation of TNM interaction with customers to strengthen the existing cordial relationship through their service and product offerings.

"Through the tournament, we shall interact with customers and reinforce their understanding of Digital Transformation offerings.

These products are promoting business efficiency in a quest to remaining ahead of the game and relevant to the market environment," he said.

The Kasasa tournament comes barely a month after the company hosted another golf tournament at Gymkhana Golf club in Zomba under TNM's Digital Transformation campaign.

This year the company has also hosted elite golf tournament Malawi Open in Lilongwe and a match play currently underway at Blantyre Sports Club.