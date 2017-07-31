The Lilongwe Magistrate court has ordered eight men to languish in jail for 6 years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit a felony in order to murder.

According to court records the eight men took part in the killing of a 21-year old albino, EnelesiNkhata which took place in Madisi, Dowa in April 2016.

Principal Resident Magistrate Patrick chirwa sentenced the eight men namely: JezmondBaluwa 40, Stevie Ching'ombe, Isaac Msambalume, Kaluzi Kamangeni, DamisonManyoni 56, Damiano Phiri 33 and McDonald Kanyerere 36, all Lilongwe based.

The court further heard that it was Gerald Phiri who was already slapped with a 17-year jail term by the Mponela Magistrates court who agreed with his friend, Medison Madzialenga to engage in selling bones of a person with albinism upon hearing rumours that they fetched a lot of money.

The discussion prompted Phiri to go to Dedza to collect his niece EnelesiNkhata, 21 who was living with her grandmother since her parents divorced some years back.

After coming from Dedza, Gerald Phiri, an uncle to the girl agreed with the eight suspects from Lilongwe-Area 49 to come to Madisi in Dowa where they butchered the girl.

In their mitigation, all the eight suspects blamed Satan for their evil act saying they wanted to source capital to venture into business as they were all tired living in the dungeons of poverty.

They all pleaded with the court for a lenient sentence saying they have already over-stayed in prison after being remanded in April,2016.

Mponela police prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Isaac Kadawayula asked the court to mete out a stiff sentence to the eight men saying what they did was very evil and unwelcome in society.

In his determination, Principal Resident Magistrate Patrick Chirwa concurred with the state and described the suspects'behaviour as inhumane and against the prevailing norms of the society. He said people with albinism have a right to life just like any other Malawian.

He finally ordered the eight men to sweat and toil in Maula prison for 6 years to deter would be offenders.

The offence of Conspiracy to commit a felony attracts a maximum sentence of 7 years according to section 404 of the penal code.

