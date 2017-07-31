Malawi: Mwanamvekha Says Area 18 Water Pollution Inquiry Over

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Irrigation Development Joseph Mwanamvekha has said a government inquiry on who is to blame for the contaminated water in Area 18 in Lilongwe is over.

Mwanamvekha, however refused to give details as to who is to blame for the mess between Lilongwe Water Board, the supplier of water, Lilongwe City Council, owners of the sewer and Malawi Housing Corporation, the landlords.

"As government, as ministry responsible for water, we have the report but it would be premature to start finger pointing. We will give you the contents of the report at the appropriate time," said Mwanamvekha who has taken over the ministry from beleagured George Chaponda indicted on corruption charges.

A sewer pipe burst in the area in the process contaminating water, raising fears of an outbreak of diseases.

Malawi Equity Health Network executive director George Jobe called for a thorough inquiry to get to the bottom of the issue and prevent a recurrence of the problem.

"It is good to make a thorough investigation on the matter, to find out how human faeces found its way into house taps and how many people drunk the contaminated water," said Jobe.

Some civil rights groups are already pressing Lilongwe Water Board to compensate the victims.

However, Alfonso Chikuni, chief executive officer for Lilongwe Water Board said the Lilongwe City Council was responsible for the contamination of the water as it is a sewer pipe which burst and contaminated the water.