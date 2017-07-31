27 July 2017

Nyasa Times (Leeds)

Malawi: Mwanamvekha Says Area 18 Water Pollution Inquiry Over

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Owen Khamula

Minister of Agriculture, Water and Irrigation Development Joseph Mwanamvekha has said a government inquiry on who is to blame for the contaminated water in Area 18 in Lilongwe is over.

Mwanamvekha, however refused to give details as to who is to blame for the mess between Lilongwe Water Board, the supplier of water, Lilongwe City Council, owners of the sewer and Malawi Housing Corporation, the landlords.

"As government, as ministry responsible for water, we have the report but it would be premature to start finger pointing. We will give you the contents of the report at the appropriate time," said Mwanamvekha who has taken over the ministry from beleagured George Chaponda indicted on corruption charges.

A sewer pipe burst in the area in the process contaminating water, raising fears of an outbreak of diseases.

Malawi Equity Health Network executive director George Jobe called for a thorough inquiry to get to the bottom of the issue and prevent a recurrence of the problem.

"It is good to make a thorough investigation on the matter, to find out how human faeces found its way into house taps and how many people drunk the contaminated water," said Jobe.

Some civil rights groups are already pressing Lilongwe Water Board to compensate the victims.

However, Alfonso Chikuni, chief executive officer for Lilongwe Water Board said the Lilongwe City Council was responsible for the contamination of the water as it is a sewer pipe which burst and contaminated the water.

Malawi

Nation Bids Farewell to Football Boss Chamangwana

Be Forward Wanderers chairperson George Chamangwana was laid to rest in Blantyre on Sunday where hundreds of people… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.