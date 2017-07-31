South Africa: Kwazulu-Natal Education On National School Nutrition Programme Court Order

press release

The department to urgently reconsider the court order regarding NSNP

The Department of Education In KwaZulu-Natal has noted with concern the interim court order given on 24 July 2017, at the PMB High Court, interdicting it from proceeding with awarding new service providers for the National School Nutrition Programme (NSNP). This interim court order states that the Department must remain with the status quo, meaning it should continue with the previous service providers who don't have any service level agreement with the Department as the previous agreement ended on 30 June 2017.

Termination letters to the previous service providers were served in advance. What concerns the Department is that the Department was not served with a notice, as a result the Department is reconsidering the order.

KwaZulu-Natal

