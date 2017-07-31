South Africa: Minister Nkosinathi Nhleko At Black Business Council for the Built Environment in Benoni

press release

Radical economic transformation must not be a slogan but an action plan-Minister Nhleko

Radical Economic Transformation (RET) must not become a slogan but an action plan, Public Works Minister, Nathi Nhleko appealed to the Black Business Council in the Built Environment (BBCBE) at its 10th Year Commemoration Gala Dinner held at the Kopanong Hotel & Conference Centre in Benoni on Wednesday evening.

"RET requires a broader buy-in from all sectors of South African society who accept democracy and detest apartheid evils. People who love democracy and equality will happily embrace the concept of RET as a fair tool to eradicate economical racial inequalities originating from colonial apartheid," asserted Minister Nhleko.

Nhleko's keynote address was delivered as part of the historic conference of the apex organization of black construction and professional organizations in the country held under the theme, "Vision 2024-Radical Transformation in the Built Environment #VRPinAction

It is not only government that carries the responsibility of developing the country and improving people's lives but it is also the duty of formations such as the BBCBE and professionals to render full participation in the process of growing the economy that will improve lives, Nhleko emphasised.

He said that that it is interest of everyone to grow the economy that will see South Africa escaping the trap of poverty, inequality and unemployment.

"Government, through departments such as Public Works and others have provided legislation that opens a big corridor for cooperation," he stressed.

Nhleko said that from the premise of BBCBE's main objective to work with the state, government trusts that it has a reliable implementation agency and partner in BBCBE.

He added that the Voluntary Rebuilding Programme (VRP) is meant to achieve government developmental imperatives hence anybody who identifies with it is deemed to be an element of progressive forces toward achieving the goals of democracy.

He challenged BBCBE to come up with implementation ideas, methods including programmes that will leave behind industrialization traces and empower youth as well as women.

"Government needs partners who understand it is in the implementation phase. Our hope is that the plumbers, bricklayers, carpenters, construction and other black potential employment seekers in street corners of our towns will be absorbed and trained to be professional builders and contractors to provide support in massive infrastructure rollout," he underscored.

President of the Black Business Council, Dr. Danisa Baloyi in her address said that government has sounded the bell on Radical Economic Transformation.

"What remains for us is to take the lead, grab, opportunities and fight for our rightful place in this economy. Our resolve is unwavering, unapologetic and undeterred by the noise in our country to distract us," highlighted Baloyi pledging BBC's commitment to work with government.

She called to the financial services sector to be inclusive in supporting black business.

"The future growth of our economy depend of participation of black business," she underscored.

Issued by: Department of Public Works