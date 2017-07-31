South Africa: Three Officers, Security Guard Shot in Botched Cape Town Tavern Heist

Three police officers and a security guard were shot and wounded in a botched robbery in the early hours of Monday morning, near Philippi in Cape Town.

Four robbers were arrested after their attempt to hit a Browns Farm tavern went awry, with police cornering them while they were still at the scene.

Western Cape police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut said the officers came under fire, resulting in three constables and a security guard being shot and wounded.

All four have been admitted to hospital.

"Members of the Special Task Force were summoned to the scene to extract the armed suspects from hiding in the tavern. During their intervention the suspects, aged between 33 and 35, were arrested and one firearm was confiscated," Traut said.

Investigations continue and the four alleged robbers are expected in the dock for attempted murder and attempted business robbery, once charged.

