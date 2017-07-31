Luanda — The activities report on "measures to face the current economic situation" - June 2017 was one of the topics analyzed at the 11th joint ordinary meeting of the Economic Commission and the Commission for Real Economy of the Cabinet Council at Luanda's Presidential Palace.

1 / 1

11th joint meeting of the economic commission and the commission for the real economy of the cabinet council

The meeting, which was held under the guidance of the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, also analyzed the balance sheet of the execution of the financial programme of the National Treasury for the 2017 second quarter.

The balance sheet for the execution of the cash plan for the month of June 2017 and the proposal for the cash plan for August 2017 were also under consideration.

The Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council is entitled to deal with the macroeconomic agenda of the government and ensure the conduct of macroeconomic management in harmony with the economic objectives and priorities of the Governance Programme of the President of the Republic.

The Commission for the Real Economy of the Cabinet Council is the technical supporting body to the Head of the Executive Power in formulating, implementing and conducting the policy to promote the productive sector.

It ensures the management of production and business development, in accordance with the objectives and priorities of the productive sector, included in the Governance Programme of the President of the Republic.