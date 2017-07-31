28 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola - Commission Analyses Measures to Deal With Country's Economic Situation

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — The activities report on "measures to face the current economic situation" - June 2017 was one of the topics analyzed at the 11th joint ordinary meeting of the Economic Commission and the Commission for Real Economy of the Cabinet Council at Luanda's Presidential Palace.

1 / 1

11th joint meeting of the economic commission and the commission for the real economy of the cabinet council

The meeting, which was held under the guidance of the President of the Republic, José Eduardo dos Santos, also analyzed the balance sheet of the execution of the financial programme of the National Treasury for the 2017 second quarter.

The balance sheet for the execution of the cash plan for the month of June 2017 and the proposal for the cash plan for August 2017 were also under consideration.

The Economic Commission of the Cabinet Council is entitled to deal with the macroeconomic agenda of the government and ensure the conduct of macroeconomic management in harmony with the economic objectives and priorities of the Governance Programme of the President of the Republic.

The Commission for the Real Economy of the Cabinet Council is the technical supporting body to the Head of the Executive Power in formulating, implementing and conducting the policy to promote the productive sector.

It ensures the management of production and business development, in accordance with the objectives and priorities of the productive sector, included in the Governance Programme of the President of the Republic.

Angola

Elections/2017 - MPLA Committed to Reducing Inequalities

The presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, last Sunday afternoon pledged to build a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.