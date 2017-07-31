Luanda — The match between Petro de Luanda and Kabuscorp do Palanca, scheduled for this Sunday in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in Luanda, is the main highlight of the 21st round of the first division National Football Championship, also dubbed Girabola2017.

Kabuscorp do Palanca squad (file)

The encounter between Petro and Kabuscorp (respectively placed 2 nd and 4th on the standing, both with 37 points) is awaited with much expectation.

Petro de Luanda, with four postponed matches still to be played - for providing more than three players to the national squad for their Cosafa Cup and CHAN bids - are deemed favourites in Sunday's clash, even though in the first leg (sixth round) they lost the game (1-2).

Both teams are strong contenders for the Girabola title, currently held by 1º de Agosto, and, therefore, will attract crowds of supporters, as well as other football fans, to the new "cathedral" of the Angolan football (11 de Novembro Stadium).

Meanwhile, the round will kick off this Friday afternoon in Coqueiros Stadium, in Luanda, with the derby between Progresso Sambizanga (7th/26 points) and Atlético Sport Aviação "ASA" (12th/18 points).

On Saturday, the defending champions, 1º de Agosto (44 points), will probably have a difficult game in the home of Bravos do Maquis (10th/24), whereas Santa Rita de Cássia (15th/15) will face JGM do Huambo (13th/17).

On Sunday, Sagrada Esperança (4th/35) will face Recreativo da Caála squad (6th/29), Recreativo do Libolo (5th/33) face Progresso da Lunda Sul (16th/14), 1º de Maio de Benguela (9th/24) face Interclube (8th/26) and Desportivo da Huila (11th/23) face Académica do Lobito (14th/15).

The list of scorers is currently being headed by Tiago Azulão (Petro) and Rambe (1º de Agosto) both with nine goals, followed by Jiresse (Académica do Lobito) and Jacques, Kabuscorp, both with eight golas.