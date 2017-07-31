Angola: FILDA2017 - Motto of Fair Regarded As Important - Fisheries Minister

Luanda — The Fisheries Minister, Victória de Barros Neto, considered on Wednesday important and updated the theme of the 33rd edition of the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA2017), "Diversify the economy and boost national production, aiming for a self-sufficient and exporting Angola".

Speaking to Angop after opening the fair, the minister said that the motto is related to the moment that the country is going through, stressing that the self-sustainability is fundamental to reduce imports.

She added that it is necessary to bet on domestic production, in order to create surpluses for export.

"The economy of the sea, also called blue economy, plays an important role for the national economy, hence we are satisfied", she stressed.

The event, which was opened by the minister and head of the President's Civil Office, Manuel da Cruz Neto, is running until July 30.

FILDA2017 counts on the participation of 13 foreign countries, with 62 exhibiting companies, including Portugal (23), China (13), Brazil (13) and Germany (4).