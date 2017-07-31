Caluquembe — Entrada FC last Wednesday conquered the Girabairro (President's Cup) amateur football trophy, for the first time, in the southern Huila Province, after beating the Cruz Vermelha team on penalty shoot outs, by 5-4.

The regular and extra-time periods ended in a 0-0 draw, thus forcing a decision of the encounter through penalties.

Entrada FC will now represent the province in the national stage of this amateur football competition. Thus, for the national stage, Entrada FC wiull this Saturday with the representative of the southern Cunene Province.