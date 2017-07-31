28 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Football - Entrada FC Conquer Girabairro Trophy in Huila Province

Tagged:

Related Topics

Caluquembe — Entrada FC last Wednesday conquered the Girabairro (President's Cup) amateur football trophy, for the first time, in the southern Huila Province, after beating the Cruz Vermelha team on penalty shoot outs, by 5-4.

The regular and extra-time periods ended in a 0-0 draw, thus forcing a decision of the encounter through penalties.

Entrada FC will now represent the province in the national stage of this amateur football competition. Thus, for the national stage, Entrada FC wiull this Saturday with the representative of the southern Cunene Province.

Angola

Elections/2017 - MPLA Committed to Reducing Inequalities

The presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, last Sunday afternoon pledged to build a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.