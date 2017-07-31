Angola: Filda2017 - Innovation Makers Launches Digital Counter

Luanda — A new ATM equipment called "Balcão Digital", which allows to carry out all necessary bank operations in Angola, was launched on Thursday at the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA 2017) by Innovation Makers.

The equipment is available in the market and its use will depend on the interest of the banks in joining, acquiring and installing this type of service.

Speaking to Angop, Innovation Markers president Victor Rodrigues said that with this counter, citizens will be able to open accounts and other operations without having to go to a bank.

Headquartered in Portugal, this is the company's third participation in the Luanda International Trade Fair.

The Luanda International Fair (FILDA2017), to end on Sunday, counts on the participation of 234 companies, both national and foreign firms.

The event, which is themed "Diversify the economy and boost national production, aiming for a self-sufficient and exporting Angola ", is taking place in an area of 16.000 square meters, with highlights to the sectors of food industry, trade, financial sector, telecommunications, motoring industry, machinery and equipment, construction material, petroleum industry, handicrafts, education, hotels and tourism, among others.

FILDA2017 counts on the participation of 13 foreign countries, with 62 exhibiting companies, including Portugal (23), China (13), Brazil (13) and Germany (4).