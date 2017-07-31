28 July 2017

Angola Press Agency (Luanda)

Angola: Girabola2017 - Progresso Do Sambizanga and Asa Open 21st Round

Tagged:

Related Topics

Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga and ASA are opening this Friday at Luanda's Coqueiros Stadium the 21st round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

Progresso occupy the seventh place with 26 points, while ASA are at 12th position with 18 points, a competition led by 1º de Agosto (national champion) with 44 points.

Progresso da Lunda Sul are at the bottom of the table with 14 points.

Check other fixtures:

(Friday)

Petro de Luanda - Kabuscorp do Palanca

(Saturday)

Santa Rita da Cássia do Uige - Huambo JGM

Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte - Recreativo da Cáala do Huambo

(Sunday)

FC Braves do Maquis - 1º de Agosto

Desportivo da Huíla - Académica do Lobito

1º de Maio de Benguela - Interclube

Recreativo do Libolo - Progress of the Lunda Sul

Angola

Elections/2017 - MPLA Committed to Reducing Inequalities

The presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, last Sunday afternoon pledged to build a… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Angola Press Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.