Angola: Girabola2017 - Progresso Do Sambizanga and Asa Open 21st Round

Luanda — Progresso do Sambizanga and ASA are opening this Friday at Luanda's Coqueiros Stadium the 21st round of the national first division football championship (Girabola2017).

Progresso occupy the seventh place with 26 points, while ASA are at 12th position with 18 points, a competition led by 1º de Agosto (national champion) with 44 points.

Progresso da Lunda Sul are at the bottom of the table with 14 points.

Check other fixtures:

(Friday)

Petro de Luanda - Kabuscorp do Palanca

(Saturday)

Santa Rita da Cássia do Uige - Huambo JGM

Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte - Recreativo da Cáala do Huambo

(Sunday)

FC Braves do Maquis - 1º de Agosto

Desportivo da Huíla - Académica do Lobito

1º de Maio de Benguela - Interclube

Recreativo do Libolo - Progress of the Lunda Sul