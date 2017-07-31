Angola: FILDA2017 - Movicel Launches Mobile Phones Kiami and Karga

Luanda — Two new mobile phone brands, called "Kiami and Karga", were launched on Thursday at the 33rd edition of the Luanda International Trade Fair (FILDA2017) by the mobile operator Movicel.

The Kiami mobile phone is being sold at price of 9.900 kwanza, while the Karga one is still not priced.

These products will be traded at the event with a 25 percent discount on the original price.

Besides these products, the mobile company will double the internet plan for the clients that will renew and activate it at the fair, as well as offer daily and monthly movinet plans from the price of 100 kwanza.

Speaking to Angop, the company's marketing director, Tânia Alcobia, said that Movicel is betting on increasing the number of shops and more antennas to improve the network coverage.

The Luanda International Fair (FILDA2017), to end on Sunday, counts on the participation of 234 companies, both national and foreign firms.

The event, which is themed "Diversify the economy and boost national production, aiming for a self-sufficient and exporting Angola ", is taking place in an area of ??16.000 square meters, with highlights to the sectors of food industry, trade, financial sector, telecommunications, motoring industry, machinery and equipment, construction material, petroleum industry, handicrafts, education, hotels and tourism, among others.

FILDA2017 counts on the participation of 13 foreign countries, with 62 exhibiting companies, including Portugal (23), China (13), Brazil (13) and Germany (4).