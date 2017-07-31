Malawi: Chilima Hails 'Be More' Race By Standard Bank Malawi

Chilima hails 'Be More' race by StaAt exactly 6:00 am on Sunday Vice President Dr. Saulos Chilima led the athletics in the first ever Standard Bank's "Be More" 21 km marathon.

a fitness enthusiast and basketball player joined the race to race during a routine gym work-out in the administrative capital, Lilongwe.

Speaking in an interview Chilima said it was unique opportunity for him to be part of history where road meets nature in a race

"It's the first time not just in Malawi but across the continent where road meets nature in a race. So we it's a unique opportunity for us to be part of history.

"As a fitness person I like to exercise and this morning instead of exercising alone I thought I should join other people and be part of the fun," said Dr Chilima

He encouraged Malawians to keep fit and maintain their health by nurturing themselves through regular exercise.

"You see good health is also ones wealthy and so one has to invest in their own life, one has to invest in their own health. It's extremely important that as human beings we must invest in our bodies; God given bodies perhaps are best asset we must look after them and make sure that we live long," he said.

Chilima was joined by other high-profile individuals, including Minister of Sports Francis Kasayira ( 21 KM), Minister of Justice and constitutional affairs Samuel Tembenu ( 10km)Lilongwe City Mayor Dr. Desmond Bikoko, academic LUANAR Professor Emmanuel Kaunda, Standard Bank Chief Executive Andrew Mashanda and other prominent professionals in the race, a race whose goal is to raise funds for Keeping the Girl Child in while promoting wellness

Over K2.5 million was up for grabs for the top three winners for men and women of the 21-kilometre race.

The race was split into three key legs of 5 km, 10km and 21 km for both men and women and also children above the age of 12 years. The 21 Km and 10Km started at Standard Bank head office city Centre to Kumbali lodge

