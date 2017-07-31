THE 2017 Majimaji Selebuka Festival reaches its climax here today, with top cyclists from across the country competing in a gruelling 100 kilometres race from Mbinga District to Songea town.

The Coordinator of the race Judith Mbogoro said everything was in place for the event to take place. Mbogoro said cyclists from Ruvuma, Mbeya, Iringa, Lindi and Dar es Salaam regions have registered to compete in the race. She said cyclists will compete in 100km (Mbinga to Songea) high altitude paved challenging route (via A19).

Top three winners will be awarded certificates, trophies, cash prize and a study tour to South Africa or Rwanda in order to learn more on international cycling.

The festival started last Sunday with runners from across the country competing in full 42.15 kilometres race, 21.5km half marathon and 21.5 km race for people with disabilities. Other races included 10km, 5km and 2.5km races.

Arusha and Singida regions were dominant after their runners Emmanuel Samson and Fabiola William, respectively emerged winners of the third edition of the event. Samson, who is a younger brother to 2006 Melbourne Commonwealth Games Gold medalist, Samson Ramadhani, broke away from the rest of the pack immediately after the gun start at the Majimaji Stadium.

The winner maintained his pace for finishing the race in 2 hours, 23 minutes and 29 seconds. Samson was awarded a cool 1m/- and a gold medal by organisers, Tanzania Mwandi Company Limited, in association with Songea-Mississippi.

In the ladies category, Fabiola was unstoppable, winning the race in a time of 2:47.22 and was awarded 1m/- . Winners in both categories will compete in the Cape Town Marathon set for South Africa in April, next year.

Elite runner Oswald Reverian - three times Sydney Marathon winner pulled out of the full marathon race after picking an injury. Entering its third edition this year, the event is eager to produce top quality athletes, who will reach qualifications standard for the quadrennial Games.

Majimaji Selebuka is a cross cutting event which involves trade fair, cultural and social activities, sports events, tourism and other activities which have been part and parcel of the life of people in Tanzania, particularly Southern Tanzania.