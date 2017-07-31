WITH their dependable goalkeeper, Aishi Manula fate still unknown, Azam FC announced yesterday the signing of a Ghanaian goalkeeper, Razak Abalora from the Premier League side, WAFA SC.

The club has signed a three year deal with the goalkeeper. The ice-cream makers club's General Manager, Abdul Mohamed confirmed in Dar es Salaam yesterday of recruiting the Ghanaian goalkeeper who had an impressive career with the Ghanaian Premier League team.

Abalora who has recorded 12 clean sheets in 22 games this season, was a key member of the Black Stars team preparing for next month's African Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament against Burkina Faso.

The 20-year-old custodian was also on the radar of the Ghana's soccer giants Hearts of Oak who were interested in his service but, Azam beat them by bringing him to Chamazi Complex.

The signing of the Ghanaian means the ice-makers club have taken precaution following the decision of their dependable goalkeeper, Manula to announce his move to the country's football giants; Simba.

So Abalora seems to be Manula's replacement and his signing will make the club own four goalkeepers. They have already signed Benedict Haule, Menata Boniphace who joined Mwadini Ali who is said to have renewed his contract with the club. Azam is currently with eight foreign players as Abalora join his five compatriots at the Chamazi based club.

The five Ghanaians who served the club in the previous season league are Daniel Amoah, Yakubu Mohamed, Enock Atta Agyei, Samuel Afful and Yahya Mohammed. Other foreign players in the club are Zimbabwean Bruce Kangwa and Cameroonian midfielder Stephan Kengue.

The signing of Abalora means Azam must part ways with one foreign player so as to abide with the Tanzania Football Federation (TFF) league regulations.