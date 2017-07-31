Tanzania: VP to Grace Major Women Congress in Dar

THE Vice-President, Ms Samia Suluhu Hassan, is expected to open a three-days' women congress that will bring together women from various African countries to deliberate on various issues related to women development in Africa.

The conference will be conducted in the country from 9th to 12th August, this year. It will also involve women and youth who will represent different leaders and mobilisers from private sectors, public institutions, government institutions, developmental institutions and the media.

According to a press release issued by the Chairperson of Graça Machel Trust, Ms Graça Machel, the congress will deliberate on topics related to the mining sector, agriculture, business, financial sectors, communications, media and the health sector, among others.

In the release, Ms Machel said that various high profile women in Africa will attend the congress, including an activist for Peace advocacy in Liberia, Leymah Gbowee and UN Executive Secretary of Economic Commission for Africa, Vera Songwe.

She also mentioned that other attendees will include the Assistant Governor of Rwanda's National Bank, Dr Monique Nsanzabaganwa and the World Bank Executive Manager in the International Mining Sector, Sheila Khama.

The statement mentioned that the meeting's aim is also to discuss how to bridge the gap in women's economic development, which is the biggest challenge in the continent.

She added that the conference will also deliberate on the role of women in playing a leading role in decision making, policy formulation and other development activities.