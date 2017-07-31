Three ultra-modern rally cars will be making maiden entry into Oryx Rally of Tanzania, the long reign Subaru and Mitsubishi Evos in the continental rally scene is at stake.

Three car makes, all manned by skilled hands, are Manvir Baryan's Skoda Fabia, Ford Fiesta Proto of Ahmed Huwel and Dharam Pandya's Subaru Sti NR 4, all cars eligible for World Rally Championship (WRC1).

The cars, according to the list of drivers released over the motorsports governing body (AAT) are competing for the first time in this year's Tanzanian round of the African Rally Championship(ARC).

Their presence, as motorsports noted, might pose a serious challenge to Mitsubishi Evos, which dominated the dusty road races for over a decade. The event's defending champion, Randeep Birdi is part of the Mitsubishi team.

He won the last year event in bit old Mitsubishi Evo 7 in a race whose latest cars were Mitsubishi Evo 10 and Subaru N14.

But, Birdi one of the country's top drivers, believes much in driving skills rather than the modernity of the racing machine. "Only driving skills matters here," he told Sunday News in Dar es Salaam after the rally's official launch on Friday.

Pandya, whose car will also be making maiden appearance in ARC series expressed hopes of his ultra-modern car outrun rival cars this time around.

"People should expect wonders from Subaru Impreza Sti, NR4.(pictured) It's the only one of a kind in Africa Rally scene..! this car is eligible for WRC1 international rallying.. it is prepared in UK-based - firm, JR Motorsports," he said Iringa's Ahmed Huwel will parade his driving skills in American Ford Fiesta Proto while Kenyan Manvir Baryan will enter Skoda Fabia, a supermini car produced by Czech manufacturer Skoda Auto. Oryx Rally of Tanzania is a 600km rally that pits local drivers against the continental class drivers.

The rally serves as the fifth round of the African Rally Championship (ARC) series, with major actions to be held Bagamoyo, Msata, Lugoba and Ubena, about 120 kilometres west of the commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.

The rally wil start with the ceremonial start on Friday, August 4 before the main event on on Saturday, August 5 with cars starting from Bagamoyo enroute to Bago flying start to end at Lugoba. The second stage according the itinerary will start at Ubena Estate and climax at Lugoba again.

The two routes will be used twice for the Saturday showdown, according to Birdi. There are 15 Tanzanian in the of 25 drivers listed for the Oryx Rally's speed show.

The foreign crews come from Kenya, Uganda, Zambia, Rwanda and Scotland. Kenyan crews; Manvir Baryan and his Scottish navigator, Drew Sturrock will be the first off ramp in ultramodern car Scoda Fabia.

Next off ramp will be a Ugandan Christiakis Fitidis who will be navigated by Rwandan co-driver, Eric Nzamwita in Mitsubishi Evo 10. All Tanzanian top drivers are competing for this year's rally including Randeep Birdi who won the last year's event.