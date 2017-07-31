SIMBA technical bench under the tutelage of Cameroonian, Joseph Omog has restructured the team's management, picking Zimbabwean defender Method Mwanjali for a captaincy role.

The Zimbabwean has become the new skipper taking an armband from Jonas Mkude. According to the club's Head of Information and Communications, Haji Manara, the technical bench made the change yesterday in Johannesburg in South Africa where the team has pitched a pre-season camp.

Mwanjali (pictured) who born in Hwange, Zimbabwe previously played for South Africans topflight league side Mamelodi Sundowns as well Mpumhalanga Aces , CAPS United, Shabanie Mine and Hwange FC all from his native country Zimbabwe.

He also played for the Zimbabwean national team. Apart from Mwanjali appointment the technical bench has also named the overlapping left-back and the best player for the 2016/17 league season, Mohammed Hussein and the newly signed towering striker John Bocco as the deputy skippers.

However, Manara unveiled that regardless of changes Mkude will continues to be a senior player in the team and the club leadership plus the technical bench salutes the midfielder for guiding the team to the Premier League 's second position.

Mkude also played a vital role as a captain to enable the team win the Federation Cup, a feat that gave them a ticket to represent the country in the CAF Confederation Cup next season.

Simba who are currently in pre-season training camp at Eden Vale ,Johannesburg, are excepted to play two build up games against Soweto soccer giant Orlando Pirates and Bidvest Wits Football Club next week before returning home for the eagerly awaited club's annual bonanza known as 'Simba Day' .

In another development, the Ugandan international striker, Emmanuel Okwi who has rejoined the club from Uganda Premier League (UPL) side, SC Villa has joined the rest of the team in Johannesburg and has commenced training in readiness for the new league season.

After Okwi joining the squad, the only player who is yet to report in the Eden Vale camp, is Rwanda skipper Haruna Niyonzima who is said to have signed to serve the Msimbazi street based club after crossing from their rivals Young Africans.

Reports from the club unveiled the Amavubi playmaker and skipper is expected to report for the pre- season camp today from Rwanda.