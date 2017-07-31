Angola: Sonangol Wins Filda's Main Prize

Luanda — The National Fuel Society (Sonangol) last Saturday in Luanda won the main prize of the 33rd edition of the Luanda International Fair (Filda), an event organised and promoted by the Economy Ministry, in partnership with the Eventos Arena firm.

Sonangol's exhibition spot at Filda/2017.

Having received a golden award, plus a diploma of honour, the public company won the Best Oil Sector Participation category.

The handover of the prizes to the exhibitors that participated in Filda/2017 was done by the Industry minister, Bernarda Martins, the secretary of State for Industry, Kiala Gabriel, the secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Manuel Augusto, the C.E.O of the Entrepreneurial Boost Institute, Dalva Ringote, and Bruno Albernaz, the C.E.O of Eventos Arena.

The gala was enlivened by the artists Margareth do Rosário, Patrícia Faria, Selda, Anabela Aya and Nanuto Fendes.