Angola: Football - Petro and Kabuscorp Draw in 21st Round

Luanda — Petro de Luanda and Kabuscorp do Palanca last Sunday in 11 de Novembro Stadium, in this province, drew 1-1 in an encounter that was deemed the highlight of the 21st round of the first division National Football Championship (Girabola2017).

1 / 1

Kabuscorp do Palanca squad

With this result, the two teams now have 38 points in the second (Petro) and third (Kabuscorp) positions, the same ones as Sagrada Esperança da Lunda Norte, who last Saturday, at home, beat Recreativo da Caála do Huambo, by 2-0.

Still in this round, it is also highlighted the victory of the Girabola leader, 1º de Agosto (47 points), who travelled to the eastern Moxico Province and beat FC Bravos do Maquis by 1-0.

General Results:

Progresso do Sambizanga - ASA 1-1

Santa Rita de Cássia do Uige - JGM do Huambo 4-1

Sagrada Esperança - Recreativo da Caála do Huambo 2-0

Desportivo da Huila - Académica do Lobito 1-2

1º de Maio de Benguela - Interclube 1-2

FC Bravos do Maquis - 1º de Agosto 1-0

Recreativo do Libolo - Progresso da Lunda Sul 1-1

Petro de Luanda - Kabuscorp do Palanca 1-1