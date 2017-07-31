Angola: Elections/2017 - MPLA Committed to Reducing Inequalities

Luanda — The presidential candidate of the ruling MPLA, João Lourenço, last Sunday afternoon pledged to build a country with less inequalities and reduce poverty.

Speaking at the party's radio campaign spot, in the ambit of the upcoming 23 August polls, João Lourenço explained that a more just country will be achieved through the good use of the resources of each district, municipality and province, as well as through investments that guarantee employment.

He went on to say that the reconstruction process is in progress already, with highlight on demining, construction of roads, bridges, hospitals, schools and the re-launch of Angola's economy.

The MPLA presidential candidate pledged to bring about progress and development, the creation of new jobs and improvement of the health and education sectors, among other areas.