30 July 2017

Al Jazeera (Doha)

Somalia: Car Bomb Explodes Near Police Station in Mogadishu

A car bomb exploded near a police station in Somalia's capital, Mogadishu, killing at least five people and wounding another 13, police and witnesses said.

The bomb detonated as the car was driving in the busy Maka al Mukaram road, a police officer told Reuters news agency. Photojournalist Abdirizak Mohamud Tuuryare was at the scene.

"I saw bodies of five people, including women," he told Al Jazeera.

The blast occurred amid a traffic jam while soldiers were searching cars at a nearby intersection. Most of the victims are civilians. The exact target of the blast remains unclear.

No group has claimed responsibility for the apparent attack. Somalia's Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khaire said no such blast had occurred in the capital for a month.

At the blast scene, rescue workers and civilians carried bloodied bodies and injured victims to hospitals.

