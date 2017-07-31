Zimbabwe: The Gun Will Protect the People - War Veterans Warn Mugabe

War veterans have urged Zimbabweans to unite and stop the establishment of a Mugabe dynasty, warning the veteran leader that while the gun should not lead politics, it could be used to crash a dictatorship.

Addressing a Zanu PF women's league meeting in the capital earlier in the week, President Robert Mugabe effectively accused the military top brass of plotting a coup and warned that the gun cannot lead politics.

At the same meeting, Mugabe's wife, Grace, challenged the 93-year-old leader to name a successor.

War veterans minister Tshinga Dube recently made the same suggestion only to be rebuked by Mugabe with party activists staging a demonstration demanding his dismissal from government.

However, addressing a press conference in Harare Friday, war veterans' secretary general Victor Matemadanda said the Zanu PF leader wants his wife to take over after him, adding the country must unite to stop a Mugabe dynasty developing.

Ominously, Matemadanda told Mugabe that while the gun must not lead politics "it is there to protect the people if a dictator arises".

Zanu PF is divided over Mugabe's succession; one faction backing vice president Emmerson Mnangagwa while a rival group - the so-called G40 - has recently thrown defence minister Sydney Sekeramayi into the fray.

War veterans have publicly backed Mnangagwa and were expelled from the ruling party for the daring. The rival G40 faction has the support of Grace Mugabe and includes cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo, Savour Kasukuwere and Patrick Zhuwao.

Mugabe has been addressing rallies in all the countries provinces as he campaigns for re-election next year.

"We had hoped that the youth interface rallies that are being conducted by Mugabe nationwide will talk about how to deal with celebrated thieves such as Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere but surprisingly they are is being used to lay the foundation for a Mugabe dynasty," said Matemadanda.

"It's high time that the people of Zimbabwe, come out and join hands together to fight the establishment of Mugabe dynasty. No one should talk about political party affiliation, that I belong to MDC or whatever other party.

"We must fight the creation of the dynasty; how and what will happen after the fall of the dynasty, we talk from there.

Matemadanda said what transpired at the Women's League meeting proved that President Mugabe was the real leader of G40.

"What happened yesterday (Thursday) has confirmed that what Kasuwuwere and Moyo have been doing has the blessing of Mugabe. It's Baba Chatunga's (Mugabe) game," he said.

"When the political situation has gone into the situation it is today, let's all come out and fight as Zimbabweans and defend the country.

"What we promised the people, what we fought for is that certain things were going to be delivered but that has not happened."

He insisted that war veterans would never support Grace Mugabe if she is appointed successor.