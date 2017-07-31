31 July 2017

Inkatha Freedom Party (Durban)

South Africa: IFP Extends Condolences On FNB Stadium Stampede

The Inkatha Freedom Party extends its heartfelt condolences to the family and friends of the two soccer fans who tragically lost their lives during a stampede outside FNB stadium in Soweto on Saturday.

IFP spokesperson on Sports and Recreation, Mr KP Sithole, MP, said," I would like to extend my deepest sympathy to the families and friends of the two sports fans who so tragically lost their lives during Saturday's stampede at FNB stadium. They are in our thoughts and prayers, as are those who were injured,"

"The event organisers should have taken measures to ensure greater safety around access control, and there must be a full investigation into the sale of the fraudulent match tickets. Those found responsible for the sale of these fraudulent tickets must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law," concluded Sithole, MP.

