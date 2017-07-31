Angola: Filda/2017 - Water Firm Epal Presents 'Luanda Gravitica' Project

Luanda — The state-owned Luanda Water Company (EPAL) last Sunday presented the project dubbed "Luanda Gravitica", an alternative for a sustainable distribution of the precious liquid to Luanda through the adoption of measures that make it possible a supply by gravity.

Presented at the 33rd edition of the Luanda International Fair (Filda), which closed last Sunday, the project will reduce energetic consumption and, consequently, exploration and maintenance costs and minimise investments in the construction of new water distribution centres.

The project, which is scheduled to kick off in the year 2018 (initially in Luanda only), will identify zones with a certain altitude and land slope, which will enable the collection of water in reservoirs, so that they are afterwards treated and distributed to the community, engineer Kelson Domingos explained.

On the occasion, he informed that the project will help speed up the achievement of the goals on EPAL's self-sustainability through a significant reduction of exploration and maintenance costs, as well as will reduce the frequency of the interruptions in supply.

The Luanda International Fair (Filda), which closed last Sunday, had exhibitions from thirteen countries, with highlight on Portugal (with 23 firms), China (13), Brazil (13) and Germany (4).