South Africa: President Zuma Must Investigate Gupta Leaks for His Own Sake

press release

Inkatha Freedom Party has once again urged President Jacob Zuma to urgently institute a Commission of Inquiry into the "#GuptaLeaks" for his own sake. The IFP said this after a report in today's City Press (30 July 2017) which indicated that National Treasury has recommended that Messrs. Brian Molefe (ex-Eskom CEO), Anoj Singh (ex-Eskom CFO) and Matshela Koko (ex-former Eskom Boss) must be investigated for corruption. This Treasury recommendation, according to the City Press, "is based in an explosive report, finalized earlier this month, which references the #GuptaLeaks extensively." IFP Deputy National Spokesperson, Joshua Mazibuko said the Treasury recommendation has prompted the party to reiterate their resolution taken on 19 June 2017.

Mazibuko said: "The IFP National Executive Committee, in its meetings of 19 June 2017, adopted a resolution calling on President of South Africa, H.E. JG Zuma to prioritize the urgent institution of the Commission of Inquiry to delve into the Gupta email leaks and other serious allegations of State Capture.

"The President may have dismissed the IFP's voice just as he has dismissed many other similar voices. We however believe that, now that the Treasury - an organ of government - has called for an investigation against Messrs. Brian Molefe, Anoj Singh and Matshela Koko for corruption, in a report based on the Gupta leaks - President Zuma will be encouraged to act, having seen that the "#Gupta-leaks" are not fake news as some of his supporters would have us believe. We do not think that the Minister of Finance, Mr. Malusi Gigaba arrived at this finality lightly, especially in the light of the on-going internal ructions within the ruling ANC, which inter alia, revolve around the Gupta family.

"Therefore, the IFP reiterates this resolution and again urges the President to take seriously the IFP's patriotic advice for him to institute the said Commission. The President must ensure that this nightmare is dealt with decisively, objectively and swiftly, for his own sake and for the sake of the country. This will enable him to clear his name and also afford South Africa and the whole world an opportunity to separate wheat from chaff in as far as these serious allegations are concerned and be able to close this very sad chapter."

Lastly Mazibuko urged: "Mr. President please act now, before South Africa sinks!"