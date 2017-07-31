First Lady Grace Mugabe on Saturday told Vice President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his backers to stop concocting corruption and treason claims against cabinet ministers Jonathan Moyo and Saviour Kasukuwere.

She was speaking in her customary hostile tone before thousands of Zanu PF supporters at the Chinhoyi University of Technology.

Grace, as Zanu PF women's league secretary, engineered the ouster of her lieutenants Sandi Moyo and Sarah Mahoka over a slew of alleged offences which included financial impropriety earlier this year.

The countrywide demonstrations for the two's ouster were quickly followed by frenzied demands for Kasukuwere to step down as party political commissar for allegedly setting up parallel structures he sought to use to remove President Mugabe.

The anti-Kasukuwere campaigns were allegedly sponsored by Vice President Mnangagwa's camp which sees Moyo and Kasukuwere as potential obstacles to their ambitious plot to position the under-fire VP to take over President Mugabe's job.

Kasukuwere has since been brought before a Zanu PF disciplinary committee while Moyo is fighting corruption charges.

The two's fate is in President Mugabe's hands even though Moyo's case is before the courts which, ordinarily should be free of any outside influence, executive or otherwise.

But Grace all but pre-empted the outcome of the two's cases on Saturday when she absolved them of any wrong doing.

During the rally, Grace ordered Kasukuwere to stand from his seat as she tried to emphasise her point.

"Zvingaite izvozvo, iko kamkomana aka, aka simuka iwe. Unezidumbu zvako but... aka (This little boy! Stand up you. You may have a big belly but you are a boy). How can it be possible that you can remove the President who is being supported by all these masses!

"Kasukuwere is a Minister who was appointed by the President.

"Kasukuwere is serving the commissariat having been appointed by the President. No one has the right to remove Kasukuwere without the President saying so. No one!" she said.

Grace said Kasukuwere's accusers were saying "silly things".

"Stop it!" she said.

"No one is perfect. I am not saying he does not do wrong. This boy knows that when he does wrong, I tell him, stop it.

"Today it is Jonathan Moyo, tomorrow Kasukuwere, please just allow these people to do their work. If they fail we remove them.

"Busy creating corruption cases against them, lies all over. It's too much. We have been quiet for a long time. These must be stopped!"

Moyo and Kasukuwere front the so-called G40, a Zanu PF camp tussling for party control with VP Mnangagwa's Team Lacoste.

G40 is purportedly fighting to keep the status quo while the VP's camp wants President Mugabe to surrender his job to the Midlands strongman.