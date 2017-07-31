31 July 2017

The New Times (Kigali)

Rwanda: Police Recovers Rwf290 Million Stolen From Forex Company

Rwanda National Police (RNP) has recovered 300, 000 Euros (approximately Rwf291m), that was stolen from UAE Exchange Company in Nyarugenge District, last week.

The money was recovered on Saturday in Gatsibo District from two suspects currently in police custody.

Police spokesperson for the City of Kigali, Supt. Emmanuel Hitayezu identified the suspects as Alexis Nkubito, an employee of the same company, and Pierre Nkubana, his young brother.

It is said that Nkubito was on July 27, instructed by his boss to wire €3 million euros to China. However, Nkubito sent only 2.7 million Euros.

It was until the recipients in China notified the sending company that they had received less the amount, that the latter realized they had been robbed.

"UAE Exchange Company filed a theft case at Nyarugenge Police station on July 29, and investigations were immediately launched," Supt. Hitayezu said.

"We first located and arrested Nkubito as the prime suspect, before he could escape, shortly after the complaint was filed. Through interrogations and tracking leads, investigators tracked Nkubana to Gatsibo, where he was arrested with all the money later that evening," he added.

"Owners are already informed of the development we are just formalizing the process to give them their money. We are also putting together the case to ensure the two are produced before the courts of law," he said.

