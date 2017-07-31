28 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: It's Moment of Truth - As GAF, Interior Eye Volleyball Title

Tagged:

Related Topics

Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan -Referring to the beach volleyball national championship Final as the "moment of truth for Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and Interior" would be a gross understatement.

The game is lot bigger than what's at stake at Palma Rima on Sunday and the outcome will undoubtedly generate buzz.

GAF and Interior will face off in the female final to renew their rivalry on the court. The final will affect how the two see and conduct themselves on the national stage.

Interior has assumed a leadership position in Gambian volleyball but the defending champions are not certain about how they want to come up against a rejuvenated interior side.

Boasting two national players in their rank, GAF undoubtedly will get fans guessing and consequently get the debate simmering over who clutches the staked prize in the end.

Interior, on the other hand, will target pulling off a surprise to apply the brakes to their barren run having never before won the competition.

In the male event, Banjul Academy will entertain GAF's male team. Both teams' qualification didn't come as a fluke.

They've been the best, most consistent in this year's championship, and are deserving being referred to as Gambian champions.

The teams are fit, hungry and ready to perform. It should make for an open, but tactically intelligent, game in which the teams' attacking stars will shine brightest.

The final starts at 4:pm Sunday at Palma Rima.

Gambia

More Assets of Jammeh Frozen

The Ministry of Justice has on Thursday 26th July 2017, held a press release indicating it has on 21st July 2017… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.