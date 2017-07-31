Gambia: It's Moment of Truth - As GAF, Interior Eye Volleyball Title

Muhammed Lamin Saidykhan -Referring to the beach volleyball national championship Final as the "moment of truth for Gambia Armed Forces (GAF) and Interior" would be a gross understatement.

The game is lot bigger than what's at stake at Palma Rima on Sunday and the outcome will undoubtedly generate buzz.

GAF and Interior will face off in the female final to renew their rivalry on the court. The final will affect how the two see and conduct themselves on the national stage.

Interior has assumed a leadership position in Gambian volleyball but the defending champions are not certain about how they want to come up against a rejuvenated interior side.

Boasting two national players in their rank, GAF undoubtedly will get fans guessing and consequently get the debate simmering over who clutches the staked prize in the end.

Interior, on the other hand, will target pulling off a surprise to apply the brakes to their barren run having never before won the competition.

In the male event, Banjul Academy will entertain GAF's male team. Both teams' qualification didn't come as a fluke.

They've been the best, most consistent in this year's championship, and are deserving being referred to as Gambian champions.

The teams are fit, hungry and ready to perform. It should make for an open, but tactically intelligent, game in which the teams' attacking stars will shine brightest.

The final starts at 4:pm Sunday at Palma Rima.