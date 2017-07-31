28 July 2017

FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

Gambia: Minister Gomez Keeps Mute After Touring Goal Project

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Yankuba Jallow

Youth and Sports minister Henry Gomez yesterday declined to comment following his tour of the Fifa-funded Goal Project.

The minister's tour of the area followed his public spat with the Gambia Football Federation after he appeared to accuse its leadership of embezzling funds meant for the rehabilitation of the Yundum-based Goal Project.

Expectedly, Football House repudiated the minister's claims inviting Gomez to investigate for himself state of affairs of the reported D25m worth project.

It was on this basis that the GPDP supremo and the National Sports Council took a conducted tour of the said facility yesterday along with the GFF.

Snapping areas he perhaps felt weren't satisfactory Gomez cut a glum figure throughout the over-one-hour tour.

A video footage illustrating how the project was constructed was displayed at start of the trek.

A planned head-to-head with the press after the tour was stipulated in the Gff's communiqué but wasn't adhered to during yesterday's tour with all parties preferring to blank the press.

Work at the site is still in progress.

Gambia

More Assets of Jammeh Frozen

The Ministry of Justice has on Thursday 26th July 2017, held a press release indicating it has on 21st July 2017… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.