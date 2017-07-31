Gambia: Minister Gomez Keeps Mute After Touring Goal Project

Youth and Sports minister Henry Gomez yesterday declined to comment following his tour of the Fifa-funded Goal Project.

The minister's tour of the area followed his public spat with the Gambia Football Federation after he appeared to accuse its leadership of embezzling funds meant for the rehabilitation of the Yundum-based Goal Project.

Expectedly, Football House repudiated the minister's claims inviting Gomez to investigate for himself state of affairs of the reported D25m worth project.

It was on this basis that the GPDP supremo and the National Sports Council took a conducted tour of the said facility yesterday along with the GFF.

Snapping areas he perhaps felt weren't satisfactory Gomez cut a glum figure throughout the over-one-hour tour.

A video footage illustrating how the project was constructed was displayed at start of the trek.

A planned head-to-head with the press after the tour was stipulated in the Gff's communiqué but wasn't adhered to during yesterday's tour with all parties preferring to blank the press.

Work at the site is still in progress.