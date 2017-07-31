31 July 2017

Malawi: Pictorial - Malawi Football 'Profound Loss' of George Chamangwana

By Jeromy Kadewere

Be Forward Wanderers chairperson George Chamangwana was laid to rest in Blantyre on Sunday where hundreds of people gathered to mourn following his death on Friday.

Chamangwana, 48, who died at Blantyre Adventist Hospital (BAH) after an illness, was laid to rest in solemn funeral ceremony at Misesa Cemetery in Chigumula Township in Blantyre.

Chamangwana, who is survived by a wife and a daughter, started his playing career at Wanderers Youth in 1984 before being promoted to the senior team two years later. He made a few appearances for the Flames between 1987 and 1988.

After his retirement he became the Nomads team manager before he rose to the position of chairperson about five years ago.

