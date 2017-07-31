30 July 2017

Mutare — Zanu PF youths here said their patience was being stretched too far by some party chefs who were continuing to hold on to large tracts of underutilized land, saying they will soon take the matter into their own hands.

Speaking during a party provincial coordinating committee meeting recently, Zanu PF provincial youths chairperson, Mubuso Chinguno, said some of the top party officials were just holding on to large tracts of land without producing anything.

"Some just pride themselves in owning 1 000 hectares of land but if you check production they are producing sora (grass) beans," said Mubuso.

He said it was sad that some youths were renting pieces land from some unproductive beneficiaries and they were also missing out on national programmes such as Command agriculture because they did not have requisite documents.

"Every year we have convened some conferences and we lobbied that youths should be allocated land but that resolution is not being implemented. If we look at Manicaland province alone some chefs have close to 500 hectares of idle land. We want those farms to be downsized and the remainder should be allocated to youths," said Mubuso.

He said A1 farmers were doing much better than A2 farmers although the latter was receiving more support from the government in terms of inputs and machinery.

"We cannot continue with this luxury and if the downsizing programme is delayed don't be surprised when we took it upon ourselves to implement it," said Mubuso, adding "the war of liberation struggle was not fought to benefit a few individuals but the majority".

He said the chefs with large of tracts of land should voluntarily hand over their farms and not wait to be embarrassed.

"Nepotism and corruption in the allocation of land should be stopped forthwith," said Mubuso.

He also revealed that some top officials were receiving kickbacks from remaining white commercial farmers as protection fee.

"We know that some chefs are receiving 10 percent of harvest as kickbacks from the remaining white farmers as protection fee. We did not vote for you to be our MP to suppress youths so that you deny them access to land. You were not appointed to be minister by our President to protect whites to remain on land," said the outspoken youths' boss.

