28 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Gang Members Fatally Shot Gelvandale

King William's Town — Two gang members affiliated to the Upstand Dogs gang were fatally wounded last night (27/07) at the corners of Standford and Gail Roads in Gelvandale. According to police information, at about 20:00, the deceased Hillerion Jacobs (27) and Dane Oosthuizen (27) were on their way home after attending a party at a school.

It is alleged that an unknown vehicle followed Jacobs and as Jacobs attempted to turn from the intersection, the suspect vehicle pulled alongside them and opened fire at them. Jacobs who is the owner of the white VW Polo and Oosthuizen sustained multiple gunshots.

The Provincial Gang Investigation Unit is investigating two cases of murder. Any person with information to please contact their nearest police station or Lt Col Jackie Grobler of the gang investigation unit.

