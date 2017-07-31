Nigerian Singer D'Banj Electrifies Crowd at Koroga Festival

Photo: D'Banj

Nigerian music star D’Banj performs at the 18th edition of Koroga Festival at Carnivore Grounds.

It was a double treat for Nairobi revelers last weekend as they were treated to a two-day party of the Koroga Festival held at the Carnivore Grounds.

Saturday was the party starter which was strictly limited to adults. It saw DJ Protégé, DJ Kace, Foozak, Suraj, EA Wave and DJ Slick entertain the crowd through the afternoon and the night.

Wanjira Longauer and Miano Muchiri were the oh-so-entertaining MCs for the first part of the festival.

The main festival on Sunday saw Nigerian music star D'Banj give an electrifying one hour performance.

The artiste, real names Oladapo Daniel Oyebanjo, is a singer-songwriter, musician, entrepreneur and TV host. He is widely known for his hits that include Oliver Twist, Fall in Love and Emergency .

Other artistes who took to the stage included Eric Wainaina and Nairobi Horns Project.

DJ Andre and DJ Joe Mfalme took the revelers breaths away with their amazing sets that were lined up for the day.

The MCs of the day were Amina Abdi Rabar and Maqbul Mohammed who shared a message of peace ahead of the August 8th General Elections.

The Koroga Festival is a bi-monthly event that celebrates African acts. The event is hosted by Capital FM. This was the 18 th Edition.

The Festival's first edition was held in May 2014 with the Afro-fusion band Freshlyground headlining. The Festival has since grown to be one of the top anticipated events by Nairobi revelers.