South Africa: Police Officer Fatally Wounded and One Suspect Died During a Shootout in Braamfischerville, Soweto.

press release

It is alleged that two police constables from Dobsonville were driving past a Garage in Braamfischerville when they were shot at by suspects using pistols and rifles. Both officers sustained injuries.

The injured police officers managed to call for backup from the K9 Unit that quickly responded. Members from the K9 Unit were also shot by the same suspects and returned fire. The suspects tried to escape in two vehicles, a Toyota Auris and Toyota Corolla Quetz. One of the suspect's car collided into a house and the suspects jumped out of the cars and ran on foot. One suspect was shot and killed and others escaped.

Police officers that were shot, were taken to hospital and one officer succumbed to his injuries.,It was later discovered that the suspects had just bombed an ATM at the same garage.