South Africa: Weekend Successes Achieved By Police From the Blue Downs Cluster

press release

Police from the Blue Downs Cluster were out in their numbers over the weekend to bring perpetrators to justice and they arrested 158 suspects for various crimes such murder, attempted murder, illegal possession of firearms and possession of drugs.

During their patrols, Delft police received a complaint about a shooting in Junker Street, Delft. Upon their arrival at the address, they saw the suspect and when he saw the police he attempted to evade arrest. The police chased him and seized a 9mm firearm, one extended magazine and two live rounds of ammunition from him. The 19 year old man was arrested and he faces charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Three more suspects were arrested for possession of illegal ammunition at Gatwick Street, the Hague, Delft, when they were caught with illegal ammunition.

Another 19 year old man was arrested for the possession of an imitation firearm in Oliphant Street, Leiden, in Delft. The incident happened in the early hours of this morning, at about 01:00.

In a separate incident, one more case of possession of a firearm occurred on 2017/07/29 at approximately 22:30 in Astra Street, Thubelitsha, and Delft. Members of the stabilisation unit were patrolling and doing stop and search duties when they caught a man in possession of an imitation firearm.

MFULENI SAPS: Police were doing patrols in the Wesbank area when they noticed a man in the street. When the suspect saw the police he tried to get away but they pursued the suspect and apprehended him. When they searched him, they found a brown purse in his possession containing 32 x 9mm live rounds of ammunition. The suspect was arrested for the illegal possession of ammunition.

RAVENSMEAD SAPS: On Friday 2017/07/28 at approximately 20:30, police were patrolling in Ernest Esau, when they spotted a man. When he saw the police he started running and the police chased him. He threw something away and was caught. Police discovered that it was a pellet gun. A 28 year old man from 11th Avenue, Florida, in Ravensmead was arrested for the possession of an imitation firearm.

All the arrested suspects, between the ages of 19 and 45 years, will appear in the various courts of the Blue Downs Cluster on Monday, 31 July 2017.

Police management commend police members who continue to rid communities of illegal firearms and ammunition, and thereby create a safe and secure environment for all people in which to live.