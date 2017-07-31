South Africa: 24-Year-Old Missing Jockey Found Dead

press release

A 34-year-old suspect will be facing charges of murder for the brutal killing of a 24-year-old jockey. The young jockey was reported missing after he disappeared from the Turffontein racecourse on Monday, 24 July 2017.

Members from the National Crime Intelligence Unit provided the Booysens police with intelligence relating to a possible suspect. Further investigations were conducted and the 34 year old suspect was arrested on Friday, 28 July 2017. He later led the police to a place in Benoni where he allegedly disposed of the body of the victim.

Upon arrival at the scene, police found the charred remains of the victim. Police will also be conducting DNA analysis to confirm the identity of the victim. The 34 year old man will appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's court on Monday on charges of murder.