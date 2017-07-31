31 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Business Robbery Foiled in Nyanga and Four Suspects Arrested

The prevention and combatting of crime were high on the agenda of Nyanga police when four armed suspects were arrested after they made an attempt to perpetrate a robbery at a business premises at a tavern in Browns Farm during the early hours of this morning.

Eager to stop the robbers in their tracks, police members were quick to respond to the incident, when they came under fire. In the process three constables aged 26, 32 and 44 and a security guard were shot and wounded on the scene and admitted to hospital. Members of the Special Task Force were summoned to the scene to extract the armed suspects from hiding in the tavern. During their intervention the four suspects aged between 33 and 35 were arrested and one firearm was confiscated.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are under investigation, and once charged, the suspects are due to make a court appearance on charges of attempted murder and attempted business robbery.

