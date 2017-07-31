31 July 2017

South African Police Service (Pretoria)

South Africa: Suspect Arrested With an Unlicensed Firearm in Bishop Lavis

press release

Our endeavors to fight crime which may threaten the safety and security of the community yielded success in Bishop Lavis yesterday when members of the South African Police Service attached to Operation Combat arrested a 32 year old suspect in possession of a Star 9mm pistol and five rounds of ammunition.

The police members were patrolling Sky Road, Bishop Lavis when they spotted a suspicious looking male who started to run when he saw the police. The police members gave chase and caught the suspect in the road with the firearm and the ammunition in his possession. The suspect was arrested and charged with illegal possession of firearm and ammunition. The suspect is expected to appear in the Bishop Lavis magistrates' court today.

