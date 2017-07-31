South Africa: Joint Operation By Police Units Yields Positive Results

press release

A multidisciplinary approached operation conducted on Friday yielded positive results when the police arrested three suspects and recovered unlicensed firearms and ammunition in the Kranskop area. Umzinyathi Crime Intelligence, K9 unit, Public Order Police and Kranskop police embarked on an intelligence driven operation at Kranskop area following up on information with regards to illegal firearms and ammunition.

Police were assisted by the SANDF with a chopper in areas where the police officers could not reach their targets due to the rugged terrain. During the operation a total of three suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition as well as possession of dagga. A total of seven unlicensed firearms with various assorted ammunition were recovered during the operation. The firearms that were seized included 308 rifles, .38 special revolvers, 9mm pistols and hunting rifles. A large quantity of dagga, axe and knives were also seized. The arrested suspects will appear in the Kranskop Magistrates Court later today facing criminal charges.

The KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa praised the police officer involved for making a difference in our community by confiscating these illegal firearms and drugs. "The recovered firearms will be subjected to ballistic tests to establish if they were used in any other crimes in the province. Kranskop and the surrounding area also known as the areas that were affected by faction fights and the killing of innocent people. By recovering such firearms, the police will minimise or prevent such incidents. I further appeal to the community to provide us with information of those who are in possession of illegal firearms in their areas. Communities may remain anonymous when reporting and can also call Crime Stop on 08600 10111," he said.