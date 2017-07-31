South Africa: Route Shutdown - No Taxi to (Or Out Of) Soweto

analysis

It's been two weeks since Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ismail Vadi, announced the month-long shutdown of five taxi ranks and several routes in Soweto. There's no mistaking the impact of the shutdown on commuters, BHEKI C. SIMELANE discovered.

It should have been a simple journey. Thirty minutes and 18.4km later and I should have arrived in the Johannesburg city centre from Dube Soweto.

Except it wasn't.

It's been two weeks since Gauteng MEC for Roads and Transport, Ismail Vadi, announced the month-long shutdown of five taxi ranks and several routes in Soweto. This followed ongoing violence between two rival taxi associations -the Nancefield-Dube West Association (Nanduwe) and the Wits Taxi Association (Wata) - that have failed to find resolutions to fights over routes, particularly those around the Rockville and Dube areas.

There's no mistaking the impact of the shutdown - a 30-minute journey took three hours and 13.4km of walking before this reporter got to a point where a taxi to Johannesburg via Lenasia could be caught.

For daily commuters, the impact is being felt physically, financially and in the time spent travelling.

Getting to and from Soweto to Joburg before the shutdown would normally cost R36 for...